BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF remained flat at $$1.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,993. BT Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

