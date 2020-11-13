C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $118.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.67.

CHRW opened at $90.54 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

