California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,893 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $111,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $418.46 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $436.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.58 and its 200 day moving average is $326.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,944 shares of company stock worth $20,474,384. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.