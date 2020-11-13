California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Norfolk Southern worth $126,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $204,758,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 840.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 351,586 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

NYSE NSC opened at $230.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $243.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.40.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

