California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 106,548 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Square worth $137,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Square by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 781,819 shares of company stock worth $130,561,974. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $181.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.92 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB upped their price target on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

