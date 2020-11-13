California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 13,020 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Northrop Grumman worth $132,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $306.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

