California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 17,615 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.82% of Sun Communities worth $113,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.20.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.29.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

