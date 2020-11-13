California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 314,843 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 291.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of Masimo worth $99,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 179.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 20,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $4,802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $246.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.65. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $259.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

