California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 5,436 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $94,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $390.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

