California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.79% of Leidos worth $100,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Leidos by 23.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

