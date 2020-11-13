California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Moody’s worth $108,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,777,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $268,507,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 877,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,158,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $276.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

