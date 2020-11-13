California Public Employees Retirement System Has $104.49 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,063 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $104,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Illumina by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $9,551,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $304.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.98 and a 200-day moving average of $342.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $1,056,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,280 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

