California Public Employees Retirement System Has $108.36 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $108,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,846,000 after acquiring an additional 544,062 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,790,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,257 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,246,000 after acquiring an additional 175,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,242,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,070,000 after buying an additional 129,277 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

