California Public Employees Retirement System Has $126.37 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Applied Materials worth $126,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,591,000 after acquiring an additional 283,002 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 91.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 112,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

