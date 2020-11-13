California Public Employees Retirement System Has $136.25 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,738 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of CSX worth $136,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 281,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after acquiring an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CSX stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

