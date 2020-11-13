California Public Employees Retirement System Has $94.53 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,155 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.44% of Tyson Foods worth $94,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.