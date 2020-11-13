California Public Employees Retirement System Has $94.95 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,157 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.81% of Atmos Energy worth $94,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATO opened at $98.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

