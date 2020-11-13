California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $124,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $12,693,592. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.65.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $456.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.