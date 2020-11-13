California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.55% of Cerner worth $121,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

