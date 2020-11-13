California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $138,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

Shares of COO stock opened at $336.99 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $371.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

