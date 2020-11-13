California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Morgan Stanley worth $128,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $55.55 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

