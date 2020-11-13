California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.70% of Incyte worth $137,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $82.32 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.