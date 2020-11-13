California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.83% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $110,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

NYSE:MAA opened at $128.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

