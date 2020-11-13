California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,351 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.51% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $101,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 92,749 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 66.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLT opened at $260.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

