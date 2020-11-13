California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 11,080 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $101,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $113.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $120.42. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

