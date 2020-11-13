California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 24,645 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of Digital Realty Trust worth $123,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $158,516.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,619 shares of company stock worth $10,781,782 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day moving average is $147.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

