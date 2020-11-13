California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Eaton worth $94,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

ETN stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,713 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,730 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

