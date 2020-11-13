California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,181 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Autodesk worth $116,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.9% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $245.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.30. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $276.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

