California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Analog Devices worth $98,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 189.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 190.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $135.48 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock worth $14,166,165. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.