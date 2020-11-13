California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.45% of Dollar Tree worth $98,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 166.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

