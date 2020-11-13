California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,655,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $96,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,307 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $433,147.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,511.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 468,361 shares of company stock valued at $21,013,490 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

