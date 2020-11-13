California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of MercadoLibre worth $104,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective (up previously from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,236.53.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,319.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,099.49 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,490.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,223.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,032.84.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

