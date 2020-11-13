California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,199 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.83% of Evergy worth $96,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 419.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Evergy by 6,716.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,067 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $88,935,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Evergy by 198.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,100,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.