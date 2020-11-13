California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,996 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.64% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $111,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

