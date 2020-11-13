California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,638 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.84% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $103,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $159.85 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

