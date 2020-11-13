California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,567 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.83% of Quest Diagnostics worth $127,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $121.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.64.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

