California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,111 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $95,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,811,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of BAH opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

