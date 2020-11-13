California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.48% of Liberty Broadband worth $124,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $5,159,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $156.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

