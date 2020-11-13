Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.89. 188,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 89,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $586.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,452,000. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

