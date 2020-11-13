Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares traded up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.89. 188,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 89,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $586.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,452,000. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
