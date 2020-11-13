Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Heather J. Brunner Sells 407 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 63.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,554 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 75.2% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

