Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 3,423,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,879,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.
Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter.
Canaan Company Profile (NYSE:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Read More: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.