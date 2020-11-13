Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 3,423,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,879,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Canaan by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Canaan by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,158,000.

Canaan Company Profile (NYSE:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

