Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $11.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Tilray has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $941.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.02.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $2,445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,808.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,209,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,570,420. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tilray by 58.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tilray by 77.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tilray by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.