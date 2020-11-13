Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,828 shares of company stock valued at $21,335,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.66.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

