Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,830 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Capital One Financial worth $87,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.66.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Insiders have sold 268,828 shares of company stock worth $21,335,116 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

