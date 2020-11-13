Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after purchasing an additional 284,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $275.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,097 shares of company stock worth $30,848,797 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

