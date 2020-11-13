Capital One Financial Corp Has $217,000 Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,718 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

