Capital One Financial Corp Sells 4,220 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.9% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.04.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of -218.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.