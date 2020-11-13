Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner Sells 4,372 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $52,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CSTR opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $245.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 46.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.