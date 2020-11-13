Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUK. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CUK stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,044,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,099,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

