Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $218.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Casey’s General Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $189.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $196.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

